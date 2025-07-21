Totteridge Golf Club's 13th hole has bunkers challenging every shot | The Elite 18
The 13th hole at Totteridge Golf Club is one of the best in western Pennsylvania and has several bunkers that present different challenges on every shot.
World renowned golf architect Rees Jones designed over 270 golf courses including 14 that have hosted a major championship and four that have hosted the Ryder Cup.
He also designed Totteridge Golf Club in Westmoreland County, which features a fantastic layout and the 13th hole there has everything you want in a par 4 with bunkers coming into play several times.
"A really challenging tee shot here where you have to kind of thread the needle in between two groups of bunkers," said Totteridge Golf Club head professional Brian Klocek. "Then it sets up for a really challenging second shot into a two-tiered green."
The 13th is a monster and with five sets of tees, it can play as long as 460 yards.
From the white tees, its around 240 yards to carry the left fairway bunker and an ideal tee shot would be a cut off the left edge of the trap, landing in the middle of the fairway.
Where you'll want to land your approach shot will depend on the pin position and uphill putts from the left side of the green will tend to trail away to the right a bit.
If you can stay out of the bunkers in the fairway and around the green, par on the 13th hole is a good score.
Totteridge Golf Club
Founded: 2001
Public or Private: Public
Location: 2029 Totteridge Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601
Phone Number: 724-837-6700
Website: https://www.totteridge.com/
Course Designer: Rees Jones
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Black - 7,154 yards - 75.8/139
- Blue - 6,659 yards - 72.6/132
- White - 6,186 yards - 70.2/128
- Gold - 5,483 yards - 67.4/126
- Green - 5,307 yards - 66.4/122