Butler Country Club's 13th hole is a tough test from start to finish | The Elite 18
Butler Country Club is one of the Pittsburgh area's nicest golf courses and the 13th hole there is a tough test from start to finish.
The club first opened in 1905 as a six-hole course. Fast forward 120 years later and you'll find an 18-hole golf oasis in Butler County and the par 4 13th hole has it all.
"It's a great hole, about 400 yards straight away" said Butler Country Club head golf professional John Brautigam. "I would say once you get down over the hill a lot happens. You've got fescue left and right, a pond on the righthand side of the green, and a couple bunkers protecting on both sides. It makes it one of the tougher holes in our club events.
The tee shot provides a couple of options. For those wishing to hit a fairway wood instead of a driver, an ideal first shot would settle into a flat spot at the top of the hill.
A strong drive will leave you a wedge shot into the green, where approach shots that hit the front edge will trickle to the right as they roll towards the flagstick.
Par is a good score on the 13th hole, one of the best golf holes in all of western Pennsylvania.
Butler Country Club
Founded: 1908
Public or Private: Private
Location: 310 Country Club Road, Butler, PA, 16002
Phone Number: 724-586-7701
Website: www.ButlerCC.org
Course Designer: Tom Bendelow
Par: 71
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Blue - 6,970 yards - 74.3/133
- White - 6,434 yards - 72.2/127
- Gold - 5,769 yards - 68.9/119
- Red - 5,204 yards - 66.1/115
- PGA Jr. - 3,167 yards - 58.2/95