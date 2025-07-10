Butler Country Club's 13th hole is a tough test from start to finish | The Elite 18

Butler Country Club is one of the Pittsburgh area's nicest golf courses and the 13th hole there is a tough test from start to finish.

The club first opened in 1905 as a six-hole course. Fast forward 120 years later and you'll find an 18-hole golf oasis in Butler County and the par 4 13th hole has it all.

"It's a great hole, about 400 yards straight away" said Butler Country Club head golf professional John Brautigam. "I would say once you get down over the hill a lot happens. You've got fescue left and right, a pond on the righthand side of the green, and a couple bunkers protecting on both sides. It makes it one of the tougher holes in our club events.

The tee shot provides a couple of options. For those wishing to hit a fairway wood instead of a driver, an ideal first shot would settle into a flat spot at the top of the hill.

A strong drive will leave you a wedge shot into the green, where approach shots that hit the front edge will trickle to the right as they roll towards the flagstick.

Par is a good score on the 13th hole, one of the best golf holes in all of western Pennsylvania.

The Elite 18

Butler Country Club

Founded: 1908

Public or Private: Private

Location: 310 Country Club Road, Butler, PA, 16002

Phone Number: 724-586-7701

Website: www.ButlerCC.org

Course Designer: Tom Bendelow

Par: 71

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Blue - 6,970 yards - 74.3/133

White - 6,434 yards - 72.2/127

Gold - 5,769 yards - 68.9/119

Red - 5,204 yards - 66.1/115

PGA Jr. - 3,167 yards - 58.2/95