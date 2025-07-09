Willowbrook Country Club's 12th hole offers thought-provoking tee shot | The Elite 18

The 12th hole at Willowbrook Country Club is one of the best in the Pittsburgh area and it's one that has golfers thinking from the moment they step onto the tee box.

Westmoreland County isn't short of great golf courses and Willowbrook Country Club in Apollo is one of them.

The 12th hole at Willowbrook plays around 180 yards and is a well-guarded par 3 that keeps golfers' minds going.

The 12th hole at Willowbrook Country Club is one of the best in the Pittsburgh area and keeps golfers thinking from the second they step onto the tee box. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"It's a great hole," said Willowbrook Country Club head golf professional Brian Dunaway. "It's a good test."

Approach shots into the green need to have enough distance to make sure they don't come back off of a false front.

"You've got to at least play to the middle yardage," Dunaway said.

The green is surrounded by bunkers on the left and right sides with a penalty area on the left and water for shots that come up short.

Clearing the front right bunker is important, but you don't want to have too much club or you'll clear the green, too.

Whether you're deep or short of the pin, there are no easy putts on the 12th green.

Dunaway says you don't see too many low scores on the 12th hole as many golfers tend to play too much break on the slick putting surface.

The Elite 18

Willowbrook Country Club

Founded: 1956

Public or Private: Private

Location: 181 Grossheim Road, Apollo, PA 15613

Phone Number: 724-727-3441

Website: https://www.willowbrookcc.org/

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 6,686 yards - 73.1/137

Blue - 6,431 yards - 72.0/134

White - 6,030 yards - 70.0/132

Gold - 5,393 yards - 66.7/122

Red - 5,165 yards - 71.3/123