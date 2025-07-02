Diamond Run's 15th hole is part of a 4-hole stretch that mixes challenge with scenery | The Elite 18

The 15th hole at Diamond Run Golf Club is one of the best in the Pittsburgh area and is part of a 4-hole stretch that mixes challenge with amazing scenery.

You won't find many better golf holes in western Pennsylvania than the Par 4 15th hole at Diamond Run. It's easy on the eyes, but don't let that fool you.

"The no. 1 handicap hole here," said Diamond Run head golf professional Adam Morrison. "Probably one of the hardest holes on the golf course for sure."

Hard is an understatement and there's even a plaque on the course before the tee box that warns you of the challenge ahead for the final four holes at Diamond Run.

The 15th hole at Diamond Run Golf Club is part of a 4-hole stretch that's considered to be the most challenging and scenic in all of the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"So it's 460 all the way from the back," Morrison said. "Ttoday when it's wet from all the rain we've had, it plays long. You're not gonna get a lot of carry here."

Fairway bunkers on both the left and the right can come into play off of the tee, which will essentially eliminate your chances of getting to the green in two shots and putting for birdie.

A good drive from the tee on the hole will leave you an approach shot from around 150 yards with water on the left of the green and two bunkers behind it.

"It's gonna funnel left, but it's also gonna hit that green and just release pretty hard," Morrison said.

Once you make it to the green, that's when the fun begins with a slick putting surface.

From the tee to the green, the challenges on the 15th at Diamond Run definitely make it one of western Pennsylvania's gems.

The Elite 18

Diamond Run Golf Club

Founded: 1992

Public or Private: Private

Location: 132 Laurel Oak Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143

Phone Number: 412-741-2020

Website: www.invitedclubs.com/clubs/diamond-run-golf-club

Course Designer: Gary Player

Par: 70/72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 6,805 yards - 73.3/137 (Par 70)

Blue - 6,490 yards - 72.0/133

White - 6,091 yards - 70.7/132

Gold - 5,527 yards - 67.4/122

Silver - 5,005 yards - 64.7/115