The Club at Nevillewood's 16th hole requires a precise approach | The Elite 18
The 16th hole at The Club at Nevillewood is a difficult par 4 that requires a precise approach shot and it's one of the best golf holes in the Pittsburgh area.
The Club at Nevillewood is one of a kind, the only course in the Pittsburgh area designed by Jack Nicklaus.
Nevillewood is not only scenic, but also very challenging and the toughest hole on the golf course very well could be the 16th hole.
"A fantastic hole," said Nevillewood head golf professional Cory Livingston.
The 16th hole can play as long as 440 yards and demands a great shot off the tee.
From the tee box, a straight shot will leave you in position for a good approach shot, where things make a bit of a right turn towards the green.
The slick putting surface has a bit of a shelf and with a back left pin, approach shots that miss to the right will be penalized as they'll fall even farther away from the hole.
"Never get upset about a shot to the center of a green, except when there's two different edges there," Livingston said.
For approach shots that end up trailing down to the lower shelf, uphill putts to the back of the green will have a right to left break on them, generally.
The Club at Nevillewood
Founded: 1992
Public or Private: Private
Location: 1000 Nevillewood Drive, Presto, PA 15142
Phone Number: 412-276-1000
Website: https://www.nevillewood.org/
Course Designer: Jack Nicklaus
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Nicklaus - 7,240 yards - 74.2/137
- Blue - 6,873 yards - 72.6/134
- White - 6,417 yards - 70.2/128
- Green - 5,675 yards - 67.3/118
- Red - 5,139 yards - 70.3/121