The Club at Nevillewood's 16th hole requires a precise approach | The Elite 18

Elite 18: No. 16 at The Club at Nevillewood

The 16th hole at The Club at Nevillewood is a difficult par 4 that requires a precise approach shot and it's one of the best golf holes in the Pittsburgh area.

The Club at Nevillewood is one of a kind, the only course in the Pittsburgh area designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Nevillewood is not only scenic, but also very challenging and the toughest hole on the golf course very well could be the 16th hole.

The 16th hole at The Club at Nevillewood may be the hardest on the golf course and is one that requires a precise approach shot. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"A fantastic hole," said Nevillewood head golf professional Cory Livingston.

The 16th hole can play as long as 440 yards and demands a great shot off the tee.

From the tee box, a straight shot will leave you in position for a good approach shot, where things make a bit of a right turn towards the green.

The slick putting surface has a bit of a shelf and with a back left pin, approach shots that miss to the right will be penalized as they'll fall even farther away from the hole.

"Never get upset about a shot to the center of a green, except when there's two different edges there," Livingston said.

For approach shots that end up trailing down to the lower shelf, uphill putts to the back of the green will have a right to left break on them, generally.

The Elite 18

The Club at Nevillewood

Founded: 1992

Public or Private: Private

Location: 1000 Nevillewood Drive, Presto, PA 15142

Phone Number: 412-276-1000

Website: https://www.nevillewood.org/

Course Designer: Jack Nicklaus

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Nicklaus - 7,240 yards - 74.2/137

Blue - 6,873 yards - 72.6/134

White - 6,417 yards - 70.2/128

Green - 5,675 yards - 67.3/118

Red - 5,139 yards - 70.3/121