Edgewood Country Club's 8th hole features classic Donald Ross design | The Elite 18

Edgewood Country Club is one of the few golf courses in the Pittsburgh area designed by Donald Ross and the 8th hole there is one of its highlights.

The Par 5 hole is a beautiful hole that offers a stunning view and it comes with a difficult challenge, as well.

"It's our signature hole," said Edgewood Country Club head golf professional Pete Micklewright. "We don't have any water hazards here, so we don't have the typical that most people have, the pond in front that makes it the scenic hole. What we have is the elevation change. We've got a beautiful clubhouse in the background right there, a 580-yard par 5. It's all you can handle with the bunkers, the slope, and the Donald Ross classic false front green."

An ideal tee shot on the 8th hole at Edgewood is to play just inside the bunkers on the right side of the fairway, as the natural contours of the land will kick shots a bit back to the left.

"If I can keep it just inside those bunkers, it's gonna roll down to that middle part of the left side of the fairway and be a really good place to play that second shot from," Micklewright said.

Ideal shots from the fairway that aren't attempting to make it in two will leave a short wedge into the green, which features Donald Ross' signature false front, and will often kick shots short back into the fairway.

For approach shots short of the green, putting up the slope is an option, instead of chipping or pitching from the fairway.

The speedy greens at Edgewood make putting from anywhere on the 8th green a difficult challenge.

The Elite 18

Edgewood Country Club

Founded: 1898

Public or Private: Private

Location: 100 Churchill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Phone Number: 412-823-7300

Website: https://eccgolf.com/

Course Designer: Donald Ross

Par: 71

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Blue - 6,620 yards - 72.7/133

White - 6,252 yards - 71.1/131

Gold - 5,456 yards - 67.5/124

Red - 5,179 yards - 66.3/121