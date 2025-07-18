Edgewood Country Club's 8th hole features classic Donald Ross design | The Elite 18
Edgewood Country Club is one of the few golf courses in the Pittsburgh area designed by Donald Ross and the 8th hole there is one of its highlights.
The Par 5 hole is a beautiful hole that offers a stunning view and it comes with a difficult challenge, as well.
"It's our signature hole," said Edgewood Country Club head golf professional Pete Micklewright. "We don't have any water hazards here, so we don't have the typical that most people have, the pond in front that makes it the scenic hole. What we have is the elevation change. We've got a beautiful clubhouse in the background right there, a 580-yard par 5. It's all you can handle with the bunkers, the slope, and the Donald Ross classic false front green."
An ideal tee shot on the 8th hole at Edgewood is to play just inside the bunkers on the right side of the fairway, as the natural contours of the land will kick shots a bit back to the left.
"If I can keep it just inside those bunkers, it's gonna roll down to that middle part of the left side of the fairway and be a really good place to play that second shot from," Micklewright said.
Ideal shots from the fairway that aren't attempting to make it in two will leave a short wedge into the green, which features Donald Ross' signature false front, and will often kick shots short back into the fairway.
For approach shots short of the green, putting up the slope is an option, instead of chipping or pitching from the fairway.
The speedy greens at Edgewood make putting from anywhere on the 8th green a difficult challenge.
The Elite 18
- Longue Vue Club's 17th hole provides deceiving challenge off the tee
- Allegheny Country Club's 11th hole offers stunning view and tough test
- Shannopin Country Club's 17th hole features very unique green complex
- Meadowink Golf Course's 11th hole doesn't leave much room for error
- Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 15th hole kicks off difficult closing stretch
- Westmoreland Country Club's 8th hole brings an uphill challenge
- Butler Country Club's 13th hole is a tough test from start to finish
- Willowbrook Country Club's 12th hole offers thought-provoking tee shot
- 3 Lakes Golf Course's 17th hole offers challenge during tough finishing stretch
- Pheasant Ridge's 4th hole is a challenging par 3 with a treacherous two-tiered green
- Wildwood Golf Club's 16th hole offers troublesome tee shot
- Chartiers Country Club's redesigned 15th hole offers more demanding test
- Diamond Run's 15th hole is part of a 4-hole stretch that mixes challenge with scenery
- Oakmont Country Club's 17th hole provides the ultimate risk-reward opportunity
Edgewood Country Club
Founded: 1898
Public or Private: Private
Location: 100 Churchill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Phone Number: 412-823-7300
Website: https://eccgolf.com/
Course Designer: Donald Ross
Par: 71
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Blue - 6,620 yards - 72.7/133
- White - 6,252 yards - 71.1/131
- Gold - 5,456 yards - 67.5/124
- Red - 5,179 yards - 66.3/121