Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 15th hole kicks off difficult closing stretch | The Elite 18
The 15th hole at Sewickley Heights Golf Club is a challenging par 4 that kicks off one of the more difficult stretches of closing holes throughout the Pittsburgh area.
When you talk about good par 4's in western Pennsylvania, you have to include the 15th at Sewickley Heights.
"No. 15 is the start of a really tough closing stretch that we're proud of here," said Sewickley Heights Director of Golf Steve Hopley. "You walk off of the 14th green and it's a good par 5, a good birdie opportunity and you know that 15, this is the pivotal point in the match. When you get here to 15, it's a strategic par 4, a dogleg left with some length to it."
The 15th hole can play as long as 410 yards from the championship tees and Hopley says the key off of the tee is to try and find a landing area between the two fairway bunkers.
"It's very easy to bail out to the right here and find yourself over in the rough on No. 16 behind the trees," Hopley said. "You can get yourself in a tough spot and almost be guaranteed to make five."
Approach shots into a back left pin placement can be the most challenging among the setup options.
Putts from below the hole can allow for a more aggressive chance to try and make a birdie from approach shots to the middle of the green.
Sewickley Heights Golf Club
Founded: 1961
Public or Private: Private
Location: 126 Backbone Road, Sewickley, PA 15143
Phone Number: 412-741-6450
Website: www.SHGC.org
Course Designer: Jim Harrison
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Championship - 7,082 yards - 75.3/142
- Heights - 6,653 yards - 73.9/137
- Middle - 6,105 yards - 71.5/131
- Semple - 5,557 yards - 68.6/126
- Forward - 4,863 yards - 65.1/123