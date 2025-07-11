Watch CBS News
Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 15th hole kicks off difficult closing stretch | The Elite 18

By Bob Pompeani

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Elite 18: No. 15 at Sewickley Heights Golf Club
Elite 18: No. 15 at Sewickley Heights Golf Club 02:57

The 15th hole at Sewickley Heights Golf Club is a challenging par 4 that kicks off one of the more difficult stretches of closing holes throughout the Pittsburgh area. 

When you talk about good par 4's in western Pennsylvania, you have to include the 15th at Sewickley Heights. 

"No. 15 is the start of a really tough closing stretch that we're proud of here," said Sewickley Heights Director of Golf Steve Hopley. "You walk off of the 14th green and it's a good par 5, a good birdie opportunity and you know that 15, this is the pivotal point in the match. When you get here to 15, it's a strategic par 4, a dogleg left with some length to it."

screenshot-2025-07-10-034409.png
The 15th hole at Sewickley Heights Golf Club is a challenging par 4 that kicks off a difficult closing stretch. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The 15th hole can play as long as 410 yards from the championship tees and Hopley says the key off of the tee is to try and find a landing area between the two fairway bunkers.

 "It's very easy to bail out to the right here and find yourself over in the rough on No. 16 behind the trees," Hopley said. "You can get yourself in a tough spot and almost be guaranteed to make five."

Approach shots into a back left pin placement can be the most challenging among the setup options. 

Putts from below the hole can allow for a more aggressive chance to try and make a birdie from approach shots to the middle of the green.

The Elite 18

Sewickley Heights Golf Club

Founded: 1961

Public or Private: Private

Location: 126 Backbone Road, Sewickley, PA 15143

Phone Number: 412-741-6450

Website: www.SHGC.org

Course Designer: Jim Harrison

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

  • Championship - 7,082 yards - 75.3/142
  • Heights - 6,653 yards - 73.9/137
  • Middle - 6,105 yards - 71.5/131
  • Semple - 5,557 yards - 68.6/126
  • Forward - 4,863 yards - 65.1/123
Bob Pompeani

A sports anchor for KDKA News at 6 and KDKA News at 11, Bob Pompeani began his career at KDKA in 1982. In 2015, Bob was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

