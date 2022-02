His surrender comes five months after the FBI raided his home and office​.

Soon, barriers will be added to a No. 7-line stop in Times Square to make sure no one can get onto the tracks.

The men are being criticized for what's being called their past homophobic comments, but the mayor is not budging.

The frightening incident happened Saturday in the Midland Beach section of the borough.

The Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge says some of the animals hadn't left their owner's side.

The abrupt resignations by Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz called into question the future of the investigation.

As Biden says a Russian invasion has begun, the government in Kyiv calls up reservists and declares a national state of emergency.

It's a somber day at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore, as the 33-year-old's loved ones say their final goodbyes.

The governor said he will hold his 250th and final COVID briefing on March 4.

On Feb. 26, for one night only, 18,000 students will attend a free performance of Harper Lee's classic story of race, injustice and character.

A local jazz singer and composer is using music and theater to share the story of black cowboys.

Patrons shuffle in and out of the La Colombe coffee shop at the corner of Lispenard and Church streets, many without the slightest idea of the location's significance.

Dr. Robert Johnson, the dean of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick if the first person in history to lead two medical schools.

The director and CEO of the Newark Museum of Art is part of a rare class. She is one of only a handful of African-American's leading a major art museum.

With her proud daughters looking on, Victoria Gumbs-Moore was given her robe and became the first black Family Court judge in Suffolk County.

Long Island once had the largest slave population of any rural area in the north for most of the Colonial Era.

He's created the wardrobe for 24 Broadway shows, 31 off-Broadway shows, as well as for dance, film and television.

Before every performer steps to the microphone, they rub a cherished treasure for good luck: The Apollo's Tree of Hope.

There's no panel of judges here; the audience decides, and they are not forgiving.

A lot of New Yorkers know the Schomburg Center, but do we really know its origins? CBSN New York's Elise Finch takes a look inside the nearly century-old public library.

To listen to the New York Philharmonic is to experience the pinnacle of the art form. Playing in the middle of it all is 40-year-old Anthony McGill.

Student artwork was on display, reflecting this year's theme of "Celebrating Africa."

The network has a full lineup of programming planned for Black History Month beginning on February 1 which will feature the airing of a new documentary on NBA Hall of Famer Earl "The Pearl" Monroe.

It included discussion on a recently enacted state law, which requires all Connecticut high schools to offer courses on African-American, Black, Puerto Rican and Latino studies.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson was born in Virginia in 1875 to former slaves. He became an accomplished scholar, prolific author and a visionary.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu first met Tyler Gordon in 2019. Now she catches up with him to check on his outdoor art exhibition called the "Icon Collection" to celebrate Black History Month.

As we celebrate Black History Month, we're taking a closer look at the racial wealth gap in America and its roots in the modern suburbs. The typical white household has about 10 times the accumulated wealth of the typical Black household.

Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills pledged $1 million in June 2020 to support social and racial justice. In honor of Black History Month, the brand set aside grant money for Black-owned businesses.

"Me and My Afro" is a story celebrating uniqueness and self-love which Aiden wrote at just age 10, after getting made fun of for his hairstyle.

Her life-size portraits look like they're from the strokes of a painter's brush, but Butler is a quiltmaker, weaving fabrics of all kinds into celebrations of Black life in America.

Black Health, a nonprofit, has partnered with places people trust, like faith-based organizations, in all five boroughs to help bridge the gap in health care.

Black History Month celebrates our history and that includes the world of fine dining. Chefs from all backgrounds have helped shape American cuisine, but that's not the only way to influence.

It was standing room only at the Immaculate Conception Monastery Church in Jamaica Estates.

Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder of Destination Tomorrow, and says he's the first African American of transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in New York City. It's a place that provides services rooted in economic empowerment.

