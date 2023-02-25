New "I Love New York" campaign focuses on African American culture, history and activism

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a tourism campaign highlighting Black History Month.

The Alvin Ailey Student Dance Group kicked off the celebration Friday morning in Midtown, showcasing the importance of culture in New York.

Hochul said the new "I Love New York" tourism campaign focuses on African American culture, history and activism.

"We'll shine a light on abolition, the Underground Railroad, the civil rights movement, Black Lives Matter and beyond," said Hochul.

"This building is where we come together to create dance that inspires, educates and unites," said Robert Battle, Alvin Ailey American Dance artistic director.

Some locations featured by the state include the Schomburg Museum in Harlem, the Jackie Robinson Museum in Lower Manhattan, the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens and the Underground Railroad Museum in Buffalo.

According to a state survey, 64 percent of Black travelers say culture and heritage is important when making travel choices.