The Unsung Collective explores Black history in collaborative concert "An Unsung Symphony" in Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Unsung Collective, a Harlem-based nonprofit music organization, is exploring Black history with a collaborative concert for Black History Month

Founder and conductor Tyrone Clinton Jr. joined CBS2 News to share more about the group and preview the upcoming concert, "An Unsung Symphony."

The concert at Mother AME Zion Church in Harlem is on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. 

click here for more information

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 9:38 AM EST

