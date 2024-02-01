The Unsung Collective explores Black history in collaborative concert "An Unsung Symphony" in Harlem

Harlem's Unsung Collective explores Black history in new concert

NEW YORK -- The Unsung Collective, a Harlem-based nonprofit music organization, is exploring Black history with a collaborative concert for Black History Month.

Founder and conductor Tyrone Clinton Jr. joined CBS2 News to share more about the group and preview the upcoming concert, "An Unsung Symphony."

The concert at Mother AME Zion Church in Harlem is on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Watch the segment here or in the player above, and click here for more information.