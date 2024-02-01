Tenement Museum's new "A Union of Hope" exhibit tells story of Black family's history from New Jersey to New York

NEW YORK -- We're celebrating the first day of Black History Month with an exhibit at the Tenement Museum that is a promise fulfilled.

"A Union of Hope" tells the often unknown story about Joseph and Rachel Moore, a Black family that called the tenements home in the 1860s and 70s.

The exhibit traces the Moore's history from New Jersey to New York.

Laura Lee, director of training and resources at the Tenement Museum, gave CBS New York a tour of the new space, which is now a permanent feature of the museum.

Join CBS New York all month long as we explore Black history in the Tri-State Area through people like the Moores and places like the Tenement Museum.