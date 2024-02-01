Watch CBS News
Tenement Museum's new "A Union of Hope" exhibit tells story of Black family's history from New Jersey to New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tenement Museum opens "A Union of Hope" exhibit for Black History Month
NEW YORK -- We're celebrating the first day of Black History Month with an exhibit at the Tenement Museum that is a promise fulfilled. 

"A Union of Hope" tells the often unknown story about Joseph and Rachel Moore, a Black family that called the tenements home in the 1860s and 70s. 

The exhibit traces the Moore's history from New Jersey to New York

Laura Lee, director of training and resources at the Tenement Museum, gave CBS New York a tour of the new space, which is now a permanent feature of the museum. 

Join CBS New York all month long as we explore Black history in the Tri-State Area through people like the Moores and places like the Tenement Museum. 

First published on February 1, 2024 / 12:52 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

