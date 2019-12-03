House Democrats release report on findings from impeachment inquiry — live updates

Washington — House Democrats have released their report with findings from the first phase of the impeachment inquiry, collected from public and private testimony by more than a dozen witnesses before three committees over the past two months.

Democrats crafted the report to justify the inquiry into President Trump, which is focused on the administration withholding aid to Ukraine and Mr. Trump's request to the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival and unfounded allegations of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

The report runs 300 pages and was written by Democratic staffers on the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees. Members of the Intelligence Committee will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to vote on adopting the report before sending it to the Judiciary Committee, along with a separate report prepared by Republican members.

In their companion report released Monday, House Republicans defended the president's dealings with Ukraine and accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election. The 110-page report, written by Republican staffers, argued that the evidence collected does not support the allegations at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

"The Democrats' impeachment inquiry is not the organic outgrowth of serious misconduct; it is an orchestrated campaign to upend our political system," it said. "The Democrats are trying to impeach a duly elected President based on the accusations and assumptions of unelected bureaucrats who disagreed with President Trump's policy initiatives and processes."

Both the Democratic and Republican Intelligence Committee reports were published ahead of the Judiciary Committee's first public hearing with legal experts, which will take place on Wednesday. Lawmakers will hear from four constitutional law experts about the history of impeachment and what constitutes an "impeachable offense." Republicans on the Judiciary Committee demanded the addition of other witnesses to showcase a "wider array of perspectives regarding impeachment."

This is a developing story and will be updated.