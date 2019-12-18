House debates Trump impeachment ahead of historic vote — live updates
- The House of Representatives will debate two articles of impeachment against President Trump before final votes on each later Wednesday.
- If approved, Mr. Trump will become just the third president in American history to be impeached.
Washington — The House is poised to debate articles of impeachment against President Trump alleging he abused his power and obstructed Congress, setting the stage for an extraordinary rebuke from the chamber of Congress most responsive to the will of the American people.
The House will convene at 9 a.m. to begin debate leading up to the final impeachment votes. After an hour of debate on the "rule" governing the proceedings, six hours of debate on the articles will be divided equally between Democrats and Republicans, who could introduce procedural obstacles that would stretch the proceedings into the evening.
Once the debate has concluded, the House will vote on each article of impeachment separately: first the article accusing Mr. Trump of abuse of power, followed by a vote on the article alleging obstruction of Congress.
The votes are the culmination of months of investigation into the president's efforts to pressure the government of Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit him politically, including a probe into a company that employed the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the president's chief potential rivals in his 2020 reelection bid.
The number of Democratic members who said they will vote to impeach the president surpassed the majority threshold needed for passage on Tuesday, paving the way for Mr. Trump's impeachment in Wednesday's votes.
Mr. Trump is likely to join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached since the adoption of the Constitution in 1788. Johnson was impeached in 1868 and Clinton in 1999, and both were acquitted in Senate trials.
Committee passes rule governing floor debate
The House Rules Committee voted along party lines 9 to 4 Tuesday night to adopt the rule governing floor debate for the impeachment articles on Wednesday. Here are some highlights from the rule:
- There will be no amendments allowed on the floor — this is what's known as a "closed rule."
- Six hours of debate will be equally divided between the majority and minority and controlled by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and Ranking Member Doug Collins or those they designate to do so.
- There will be separate votes on Article I and Article II.
- After impeachment, the articles will be adopted, and the House can consider a resolution appointing and authorizing the impeachment managers for the Senate trial.
Pelosi urges Democrats to vote for impeachment
On the eve of the impeachment vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Democrats, urging them to vote to impeach.
"No Member came to Congress to impeach a President. But every one of us, as our first act as a Member of Congress, stood on the House Floor, raised our hand and took a sacred oath," she wrote. "That oath makes us Custodians of the Constitution. If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty."
Last week, before a House committee voted on the articles of impeachment, Pelosi said she wouldn't try to sway Democrats' decisions.
"We're not whipping this legislation, nor do we ever whip something like this. People have to come to their own conclusions," she had said.