Becca Good, partner of Renee Good, releases new statement

Becca Good, the partner of Renee Good, released a statement on Saturday, thanking the Minneapolis community for its kindness "in the middle of grief and fear."

In her statement, Becca Good said the people of Minneapolis shown up time and again, "organizing food and rides, making sure our kids get to school, checking in on neighbors, and standing in the cold."

"I am so proud to call Minneapolis my home," she said. Becca Good went on to say that while her partner's death, and that of Alex Pretti by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, have captured nationwide attention, "there are many others in the city being harmed that you don't know."

"Their families are hurting just like mine, even if they don't look like mine," she wrote. "They are neighbors, friends, coworkers, classmates. And we must also know their names. Because this shouldn't happen to anyone."

Renee Good was shot and killed by federal ICE agents on Jan. 7, sparking national outrage and protests. Last week, Good's brothers, Luke and Brent Ganger, spoke to lawmakers during a hearing in Washington D.C., as part of an inquiry by members of Congress into federal agents and their use of force.

There is no federal criminal investigation into the killing of Good. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was denied access to evidence in her death and is not investigating the case.

Earlier this month, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty submitted two letters — one to the U.S. Department of Justice and one to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — demanding federal information as part of its investigation into the killing of Good.

"I expect the federal government to provide the requested information, documents and physical items to our office. The federal government has been clear that they are not conducting an investigation into Renee Good's death. But we are. We require these records as part of our ongoing thorough investigation into her death at the hands of a federal agent, Jonathan Ross," said Moriarty.

The attorney's office is demanding physical evidence, video and photographs, statements and other things.

The federal government was given a deadline of Feb. 17.

Becca Good's statement reads in full: