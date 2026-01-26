Here are the rules and data for a permit to carry in Minnesota

Minnesota gun rights are in the spotlight after U.S. Border Patrol agents shot and killed a lawful gun carrier over the weekend.

Here's the latest data about permit-to-carry holders from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

As of Monday, there are 378,868 people with an active permit to carry in the state. In 2025, there were 73,846 permits issued. That's an increase compared to recent years, but far from the back-to-back record-breaking years in 2020 and 2021.

Permits issued by year in Minnesota:

2025: 73,846

2024: 57,248

2023: 65,215

2022: 65,257

2021: 106,488

2020: 96,554

Many more people have firearms at home for hunting and protection in Minnesota, but that type of ownership doesn't require a permit.

Anyone wanting a permit to carry must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Complete an application form.

Pass a federal and state background check.

Pass a permit-to-carry course, including a live shooting exercise.

Be a resident of the county from which you are requesting a permit if you reside in Minnesota. Nonresidents may apply to any Minnesota county sheriff's office.

Pay up to a $100 fee.

In the permit-to-carry course, students learn where they can and can't carry their firearm. Generally, public spaces and common areas of public buildings are allowed.

But there are exceptions. Rob Doar, senior vice president of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, explains them.

"K through 12 schools and daycare centers, you need permission of the principal or the owner or daycare center in order to carry there. You can't carry in jail facilities or state hospitals. And then you can't carry in courthouse complexes unless you've notified the sheriff," Doar said, adding most courtrooms and court facilities are covered by a court order banning firearms.

Federal agents on Saturday in Minneapolis fatally shot Alex Prett, who Minnesota officials say had a permit to carry. In reference to this incident, FBI Director Kash Patel claimed it is illegal to carry a gun at a protest.

"You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines, to any sort of protest that you want. It's that simple. You don't have that right to break the law and incite violence," Patel said in an appearance on Fox News the day after federal agents killed Pretti.

Doar disagrees, saying that permit-to-carry holders have every right to carry a firearm at a protest.

"There's no prohibition in Minnesota statute that says you can't carry a firearm at a protest," he said.

WCCO has seen on many occasions permit-to-carry holders with long guns actively demonstrating for gun rights at the Minnesota State Capitol.

When a permit-to-carry holder interacts with law enforcement, they don't have to declare that they're carrying a gun unless law enforcement asks if they're carrying, Doar said. If they're asked, the holder must answer truthfully.

"But until they're asked, you're under no obligation to inform a peace officer. Interesting though is the statute uses the term 'peace officer', which, as defined in Minnesota statutes, doesn't include federal agents," said Doar.

Federal officials said that Pretti did not have any identification on him.

Permit-to-carry holders must have some form of ID when carrying their gun, along with their permit. If not, it's a petty misdemeanor with a $25 fine.

To learn more about Minnesota's permit-to-carry law, click here.