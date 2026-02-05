Conservative activist Jake Lang arrested for vandalizing sculpture on Minnesota Capitol steps

Law enforcement arrested right wing activist and pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionist Jake Lang in St. Paul for destroying a sculpture on the front steps of the Capitol on Thursday.

Lang posted a video to social media of him kicking the newly-installed sculpture that reads "prosecute ICE."

A state trooper arrested Lang a short time later near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and University Avenue. He was booked at the Ramsey County Jail for suspicion of criminal damage to property.

In a post to X, Lang claims he caused $6,000 in damage.

The sculpture had been put up earlier the same day by a group of veterans who were protesting ICE's ongoing presence in Minnesota.

Lang says he plans on holding a rally inside the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday, but officials say he does not have a permit to do so.

Last month, Lang, who is from Florida, led an anti-Islam rally in Minneapolis, which drew a large crowd of counter-protesters.