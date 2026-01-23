Minnesota businesses close in solidarity with anti-ICE protestors, but keep working to feed them

A marching protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis Friday afternoon happened as a widespread work stoppage across Minnesota, as organizers called for a day of no work, no school and no shopping.

An estimated 300 businesses closed for the day to send a message calling for ICE to leave the state. Some, however, chose to keep their doors open — not for business, but for community.

At The Lotus Restaurant, the sign outside Friday read "closed," but inside the lights were on and free food was being served.

"We figured, you know, we open the doors and serve free food to the community today. Closing is one thing, but we wanted to make an impact, and we figured what better way to do that than to give people a warm bowl of soup," Yoom Nguyen, who runs the restaurant, said.

Nguyen said subzero temperatures brought many people inside for warmth, with most stopping in before heading to rallies supporting immigrants and protesting ICE.

"It's something that we have to do to be here to protect each other, protect immigrants and to protect this community," said Rabbi David Cooper, who traveled from Oakland, California, to join hundreds of faith leaders participating in the protests.

For Nguyen, the decision to open the restaurant was not political.

"It just feels right," Nguyen said. "It's not about politics for us, it's just feels right. This is what we are supposed to do. This is like our calling, I feel like, (to) help the community."

Nguyen said offering food and warmth felt more meaningful than staying home with the restaurant closed.

"This is not about money for us," Nguyen said. "We've been here since 1984. This community embraced our family when we were going through tough times, and (we) feel it's our turn to return that favor, bring some hope and some joy and some warmth to people."

The Lotus was not alone. The coffee shop Pilllar Forum also closed its sales for the day but kept its doors open to provide free coffee and a warm place to gather. Both businesses said the goal was to bring people together.

"We are nothing without this community," Nguyen said. "We wouldn't be The Lotus without them."