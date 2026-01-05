From the frozen ponds and lakes to the packed indoor rinks serving as community hubs, hockey is uniquely celebrated and cherished in Minnesota like no other state in the country.

"It's something that we play all year round both in the city community organization, but then all the way through AAA hockey as well," said hockey dad Jimmy Mullen.

Kids often learn to skate not long after learning to walk, fueling a potential passion for the winter sport.

"My youngest is in mites and my oldest is a squirt," said hockey mom Kristina Hill of Andover.

Hockey is the sport Hill grew up in, something many Minnesotans can relate.

"It's just kind of woven into the fabric," said Jeremy Reed, executive director of Minnesota Hockey, the governing body of youth and amateur hockey in the state.

How many kids in Minnesota play hockey? Reed said the latest numbers show 54,921 as of Dec. 17, 2025. The numbers he shared for this year include adults ages 19 and up, of which there are about 8,000.

For the previous 2024-2025 season, Minnesota Hockey had 50,597 participants ages 18 and under playing for local associations and recreation leagues.

That's most of any state in the country by a longshot. Massachusetts comes in second at around 40,120 kids ages 18 and under. New York was third with 36,180, followed by Michigan with 24,391. In Wisconsin, there were 17,986 kids last season.

What's led to such high participation in Minnesota?

"Part of that is because the way hockey is delivered in the communities with the community support and the support for the rinks and the public-owned rinks," said Reed.

There are over 230 indoor ice rinks in Minnesota, according to Rinkside Advertising Network. Come winter, hundreds more form outdoors so long as Mother Nature allows.

"We live just two minutes from our rink, and we've got a handful of outdoor rinks in Andover," said Hill.

"We get a chance to skate with people from Florida, people that come up from Chicago. They always tell us real quick about how close the rinks are [in Minnesota]," said Mullen.

What's the time commitment parents new to hockey can expect?

"It's a lot, it's definitely a labor of love getting the kid to the rink early on the weekends," said Hill.

"We skate, you know, probably two hours a day at some points, during the weekends we're twice a day," said Mullen, admitting his family is on the high side of the spectrum in terms of time commitment.

Reed said how much time a family spends going to rinks for practice and games will depend on the level of competition they're seeking. The state's rec league program, which has just one night of practice and one day of games per week, offers an easy entry for families new to the competitive side of the sport.

"The nice part is it's not a one-size-fits-all approach. You can certainly tailor it to how you want," said Mullen.

More than 14,000 girls under 18 played local association hockey in Minnesota last year. That ranked number one in the nation.

Minnesota Hockey created a guide for parents new to the sport on what to expect, including budgeting. Click here to learn more.