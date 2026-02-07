Thousands gather at Powderhorn Park to honor Renee Good a month after her death

Saturday marks one month since a federal agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis. Thousands gathered at Powderhorn Park to celebrate her life and honor her legacy.

Indigenous leaders led a crowd to honor Good and others killed by ICE by "turning mourning into witness and witness into protection."

A rabbi spoke at the event, reading a message from Becca Good, Renee's wife.

"I want Renee and our family to be known for how we practiced radical kindness every day. We know what we've seen. We know that this is wrong."

Good's sister also spoke to the crowd.

"We are so proud of how you show up for each other. My family is so grateful for you. Thank you for being my sister's home," said Annie Granger.

The Indigenous community in Minneapolis has been on the forefront of ICE resistance.

Organizers encouraged people to join to stand together in love, peace and prayer.

"A lot of times the talk is also angry, and we have a place for anger too," said Jane Moren of Minneapolis, "but we need all the healing we can get over this thing."