Children's Minnesota plans to pause some gender-affirming care for children due to federal "threats"

Children's Minnesota announced Tuesday it plans to pause some gender-affirming care for children amid "threats" from the federal government.

The hospital will "plan to temporarily pause prescribing puberty-suppressing medications and pubertal hormones (estrogen and testosterone) for patients under age 18 in our Gender Health program, effective Friday, Feb. 27, 2026" because of "an increase in federal actions directed at pediatric health systems like ours that provide this care."

The move comes after a December proposal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that would prohibit hospitals from providing "pharmaceutical or surgical interventions" as gender-affirming care or risk losing Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Children's Minnesota stressed its Gender Health program is not closing, and it will still provide "supportive care, mental health services and guidance regarding both medical and non-medical treatment options for our patients and their families."

"This is not the decision we wanted to make. This is the decision we had to make to protect our hospital and our providers," the hospital said. "We stand firmly behind the fact that gender affirming care is evidence-based, safe and lifesaving for transgender and gender diverse youth."

One of President Trump's first actions in his second term was to issue an executive order saying the U.S. "will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support" gender-affirming care. In the year since his inauguration, his administration has continued its attacks on trans people, including by attempting to prevent trans athletes from competing in sports.

In a statement Tuesday, the Minnesota Queer Legislators Caucus said the Trump administration is "forcing specialized medical professionals and hospitals into an impossible position."

"Children's Minnesota and its dedicated providers have been a strong source of acceptance and affirmation for young trans and non-binary Minnesotans, and we know families across the state are reeling from this news. As a trans refuge state, we refuse to let political bullying put our children at risk," the caucus said. "Gender affirming care for patients of all ages is still legal in Minnesota. We will do everything in our power, to the bitter end, to ensure it remains so."

