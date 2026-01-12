It's a question many people have been asking: What is the cost of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minnesota? WCCO was able to get some numbers.

Around 2,400 federal agents are in the state. That's four times the number of officers in the Minneapolis Police Department.

Between $150 billion and $170 billion in new dollars have been allotted to immigration enforcement from President Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which was signed last July.

Tyler Schipper teaches Economics at the University of St. Thomas. He taught WCCO some statistics.

"This is a very big number for this operation," Schipper said.

He later added, "In this one bill for immigration, we are spending about three times what the state of Minnesota spends per year. That's state education, that's state healthcare problems, that's even roads."

An additional $45 billion will go to detention centers. Each person captured stays about 47 days before they are deported, costing $7,065 per person.

For perspective, the average rent in Minnesota is $1,600 a month.

Schipper says, "If we just took that money and gave it to somebody, we could give it to somebody and they could pay their rent for four months."

As for ICE, in addition to the $10 billion yearly, they are getting $30 billion more. The money is going fast.

Schipper says, "Think about an average hotel room cost, $150."

The Twin Cities operation adds up to at least $360,000 a night in hotel bills. That's more than $10 million for a 30-night stay.

WCCO asked Schipper if taxpayers are funding the surge in enforcement.

"The short answer is yes," he said. "Yes, your tax dollars are going to this funding, but understanding the government operates in a budget deficit, they spend far more money than they bring in. It's really our kids that end up paying off a lot of this debt."

If the $150 billion runs out, Schipper says it will be up to federal courts to decide if it's lawful for the government to take money from other places.