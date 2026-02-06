Mike Conley expected to return to Minnesota Timberwolves after week of movement

Veteran point guard Mike Conley is expected to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves after being traded twice this week, NBA insider Shams Charania reports.

The Wolves sent Conley to the Chicago Bulls for cash considerations, and the Bulls then shipped him to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte subsequently released the 38-year-old.

Had the Bulls released Conley without trading him a second time, he would not have been eligible to re-sign with the Wolves due to NBA rules.

Conley, who played 44 games for the Wolves this season before the trade, had seen his role reduced in his fourth year with the team. He averaged just 18.5 minutes a game — about six fewer than last year — and his points per game were nearly halved.

The Conley trade was the first of two between the Wolves and Bulls this week. On Thursday, Minnesota sent Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks to Chicago for guard Ayo Dosunmu and forward Julian Phillips.

The Dosunmu acquisition should push Conley further back in the rotation.