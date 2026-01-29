Minnesota, Wisconsin report first measles cases of 2026

Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the 11 states reporting their first measles cases of 2026.

The first reported case this year in Minnesota came from exposure within the United States, according to the state's Department of Health. The exact location and date where the case was reported is unknown.

Wisconsin's first case was reported last week in Waukesha County in the state's southeast corner, the state's Department of Health Services reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday there are 416 confirmed measles cases across the U.S. so far this year, with 338 cases in South Carolina alone. However, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reported Tuesday that South Carolina's case count is now closer to 800.

The CDC reports Utah has the second-most reported cases with 32, followed by North Carolina at nine cases. California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia and Washington also reported cases.

Last year, there were 26 reported cases in Minnesota and 36 in Wisconsin.

There were 2,255 reported cases across the entire U.S. in 2025, resulting in three deaths, according to the CDC. Eleven-percent of those cases involved hospitalization. Most cases last year impacted people between the ages of 5 to 19 years old. The vast majority of those patients were unvaccinated.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, the CDC says, with some cases leading to severe infections in the lungs and brain that can lead to cognitive issues, hearing loss and death.

The best way to prevent measles, health experts say, is through immunization.

Officials recommend children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella). The first is given at 12 to 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.