Minnesota AG Keith Ellison vows to continue legal battle after judge denies request to stop Operation Metro Surge

The state of Minnesota is vowing to continue the legal battle after it and twelve cities, including St Paul and Minneapolis, were denied a temporary restraining order that would have shut down Operation Metro Surge.

In her ruling, Judge Kate Menendez said that the state had not proved that Operation Metro Surge had crossed a constitutional line, "and had not met the burden of proof needed" for her to issue a temporary restraining order.

The lawsuit was filed five days after the death of Renee Good and 12 days before Alex Pretti's death.

"We fight on, so it's important for your viewers to know we didn't get the temporary emergency action we wanted, but that doesn't stop the case. The case continues on, the lawsuit continues on," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem celebrated the ruling, saying, "This is a win for public safety and law and order."

"I am praying that nobody gets hurt or killed tonight or tomorrow morning, or no 5-year-olds get snatched up again in the next 48 or 72 hours," Ellison said on Sunday. "I am deeply concerned about that, but I am not going to stop."

Ellison believes communication between federal and state officials is improving.

After Commander Greg Bovino was replaced, the acting director of ICE, Tom Homan, took over. The attorney general met with Homan in what both parties say was a productive meeting.

"Kristi Noem never called, never wanted to talk; Bovino never called, never wanted to talk, so at least now we are having adult conversations with administration leaders. We didn't agree on everything, but we did agree on some things," Ellison said.

So, the legal case will now continue and so will Operation Metro Surge.

