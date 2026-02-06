Minnesota United FC signs Colombian star James Rodriguez

Minnesota United FC is adding an international star to its roster.

The team announced Friday the addition of Colombian forward James Rodriguez. He's signed through June, with a club option through December.

"James is a player whose quality, vision, and experience at the highest levels of the game are unquestioned. We're excited to add his creativity and football intelligence to our group," United's Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said. "Our focus is on integrating him the right way and ensuring he contributes in a way that elevates the group. We're confident that, together, we can create something impactful for our community, club and our fans."

James Rodriguez of Leon looks on during the 17th round match between Leon and Puebla as part of the Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MX at Leon Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Leon, Mexico. Leopoldo Smith / Getty Images / LOPOLDO SMITH MURILLO

Rodriguez has played for Colombia since 2011, playing in two World Cups and four Copa America tournaments. In 2024, he was given the Golden Ball award for the best player at the Copa America.

The 34-year-old has spent time with several squads at the club level, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton and, most recently, Leon.

"I'm very happy for this new chapter in my life," Rodríguez said. "I hope to be at my best so I can bring joy to this city and to all of the people who are putting their faith in me. I'm looking forward to meeting all of the passionate Minnesota fans because I'm also a passionate player who wants to give everything on the field and always wants to win."

United's regular season begins Feb. 21 against Austin FC. Last month, the team announced the departure of head coach Eric Ramsay and replaced him by promoting assistant Cameron Knowles.