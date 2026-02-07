Slight cool down Saturday, back to upper 30s on Sunday

Seasonable cold air returns Saturday with temperatures reaching the 20s for southern and central Minnesota and teens for northern Minnesota. Saturday will also see a mix of clouds and sun.

Air from the Pacific Northwest is heading to Minnesota, which will bring our temperatures up on Sunday. We will return to the 30s.

Monday will see above average temperatures with highs expected in the 40s — about 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. We remain above freezing as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a slight chance of snow later into next week, but the chances are low.