The Trump administration called Renee Good a domestic terrorist, but experts say the label is premature

New polling shows most voters do not think last week's deadly ICE shooting was justified.

But the Trump administration thinks so and suggested that Renee Good was a domestic terrorist. Experts say that's not a label to be taken lightly.

"(Good) then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over. This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said hours after the shooting.

According to the FBI, domestic terrorism is "violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature." Further definitions include intent to "affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping."

While a suspect can be charged with foreign terrorism, the federal government does not have a specific, formal charge in domestic terrorism cases.

Minnesotans might remember the 2017 bombing of a mosque in Bloomington. The suspect was sentenced to life in prison for what the judge called a premeditated act of domestic terrorism against a faith community.

"The key point here is it's about violent criminal activity plus an ideological intent," Tom Brzozowski said. He is the former counsel for domestic terrorism for the Department of Justice.

Given his background, WCCO sought his expertise on how the domestic terrorism label is being applied to Good. He didn't say whether it is wrong or right, just that it's premature.

"I hasten to add I am not privy to all the facts. I would counsel those that are in positions of power to wait until the investigation is fully concluded and then draw a conclusion based on all the evidence you've been able to marshal as a result of that investigation," Brzozowski said.

He referenced the 2017 deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas. Initially investigated as domestic terrorism, Brzozowski said there was no evidence of ideology behind the killer's actions.

"Terrorism is not just a word to be thrown around willy-nilly. It drives priorities, taskings, analytical bandwidth, investigative posture. So, if you apply the label too loosely, you risk diverting limited counter-terrorism resources away from the most credible threats," he said.

While the federal statute for domestic terrorism has stayed the same, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced several changes last month in how the label is investigated and charged. The directive states there will be new guidance on domestic terrorism priorities to include "politically motivated terrorist acts such as organized doxing campaigns, swatting, rioting, looting, trespass, assault, destruction of property, threats of violence, and civil disorder."