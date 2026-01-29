Minnesota farm communities say ICE surge "is going to be very damaging" for business this year

While Operation Metro Surge continues in the Twin Cities, members of Minnesota's agricultural communities say they too are feeling the effects of the federal immigration crackdown.

Tense scenes unfolding in the metro have been shown in national and international media. But a similar scene unfolded earlier this month in Willmar, 100 miles west of Minneapolis. Willmar is the summer home to some of Minnesota's best farmland. The Minnesota Farmers Union has 18,000 Minnesota members and says ICE raids have had a profound impact on their bottom line.

"There is no disagreement that hardened criminals need to be prosecuted. But the way this is happening its just hitting everyone indiscriminately," Gary Wertish, president of the Minnesota Farmers Union, said.

In one raid that made headlines, ICE agents ate at a Willmar Mexican restaurant this month, then followed the workers home and arrested them afterward.

COPA, a group that helps immigrants and their families, say their have been hundreds of ICE raids in recent months outside of the Twin Cities Metro. Now, Minnesota farmers are having trouble hiring their usual workers for spring and summer.

"This is going to be very damaging. There are other places in the world that people can go and do short-term work," said Wertish.

Wertish says workers are scared to come to Minnesota and even scared to come to other states. He predicts lower crop yields and ultimately higher prices at the grocery store.

"Ultimately, this all reflects. It will hit the consumer. The consumer will be paying, you know brunt of this and obviously the farmers," said Wertish.

Many of the workers are legally working here in Minnesota. They apply for and get an H2A visa, which allows them come and work here for a short time legally. There has been concern among immigration hardliners that too many workers are overstaying their visas and that their status is not legal.