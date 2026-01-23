Watch CBS News
Hundreds of Minnesota, Wisconsin schools closed on Friday due to cold

Anthony Bettin
Hundreds of schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin have closed or shifted to virtual learning on Friday amid dangerous cold.

Anoka-Hennepin, Minnesota's largest school district, and St. Paul Public Schools are among those closed for the day. Minneapolis Public Schools already planned to be closed for a teacher work day. The full list of closings is below.

All of Minnesota is under an extreme cold warning, the National Weather Service said, and WCCO has issued NEXT Weather Alerts. Temperatures won't get above zero until Sunday, and wind chills on Friday morning will dip into the 40s below zero.

