Fire at utility generation plant, no injuries reported

The Minneapolis Fire Department was called to a utility generation plant on the 600 block of Main Street Southeast on reports of smoke and flames around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When the fire department arrived, firefighters found flames coming through the roof. Firefighters were able to lay lines, but needed extra equipment for a remote area of the building.

Extra crews and equipment were called for and arrived on scene.

Crews removed parts of the roof in order to put out the fire.

The fire department said that there were no injuries and no interruptions to plant operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.