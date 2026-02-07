Minneapolis police investigate crash, fatal shooting Friday night

Minneapolis Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to a crash near 33rd and Chicago Avenue around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car had crashed into a building.

Officers found the driver of the car, and discovered the driver, a man, had been hit by gunfire. They started CPR and other lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene. Police say no one else was in the car when officers arrived.

"Any gun violence in the city is unacceptable. Our investigators will work tirelessly to follow all leads," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Minneapolis police are investigating, but are asking anyone with information to please contact them.