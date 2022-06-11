MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Weather is the common ground we all share. And we know here in Minnesota, it can be all over the place.

So what's happening next becomes even more important in our lives. Here at WCCO, we want to give you what you need to prepare for it.

So, what is Next Weather? Good Question.

Our weather can define who we are and guide how we live.

"Next Weather is basically what it sounds like," WCCO Meteorologist Riley O'Connor said. "It's what's coming up next. It's us looking ahead for the viewer so they can plan and prepare their daily lives."

"Maybe it's a big cooldown, a big warm-up. Maybe it's a storm system. Maybe it's snow in April," Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer said. "There's always something next that we'll be covering."

Next Weather could mean the next three minutes, the next three hours or the next three days.

"If we're in severe weather and we're talking about tornado warnings, next could be the next minute," Shaffer said.

Or it could be later that day.

"What your evening is going to look like coming home from work," O'Connor said.

"Next weather could also be something like, 'Hey, we've got a wedding this weekend, what's the weather going to be like?" Shaffer said. "But we also want to talk about things might happen 20, 30, 40 years from now. Because our climate is changing here in Minnesota and what we want to focus on is how that change is going to affect you."

You'll hear us say Next Weather Alert. So, what is that?

"I think the best way would be to give an example," Shaffer said. "If there was a storm coming this weekend, as soon as we see it, or see the potential for it, we would put an alert. You would see it on the seven-day, you would see us talking about it with a future radar, saying, 'Hey, heads up, something is coming.'"

But we know things can change, and most often do.

"Communication is key, so as soon as we get the information, we let you know as well," O'Connor said.

And Next Weather isn't just about severe weather -- it can also be something good.

"Like when is our first day that we're going to get to wear the shorts, that's going to be an alert day," O'Connor said. "'Hey, put your shorts on, get outside and enjoy it.'"

"Because that's what people are looking forward to in life, they're looking forward to those good days and we're going to point it out for them," Shaffer said.

"I'm excited," O'Connor said. "It's what we do every day, it's just taking it to the next level."