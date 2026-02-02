Dave Chappelle to perform in St. Paul as way to "stand with" Twin Cities

Renowned comedian Dave Chappelle is set to return to the Twin Cities later this month to perform and "stand with a community at the center of events that should unite all Americans," show organizers said Monday.

The six-time Grammy Award winner and NAACP President's Award recipient is scheduled to appear at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 16. According to a news release announcing the show, Chappelle's choice to perform in Minnesota "exemplifies his decades-long commitment to showing up for communities in crisis and using comedy as a force for connection and solidarity."

Hip-hop duo Clipse is listed as a special guest for the performance.

Chappelle previously performed at the venue in September 2023 when it was known as Xcel Energy Center. Organizers said the gig holds the arena's record for the highest attendance of a single-night comedy show.

In July 2022, he was scheduled to perform at First Avenue in Minneapolis. The show was moved to the Varsity Theater in an apparent reaction to Chappelle's transphobic material featured in Netflix specials that were released at the time.

Netflix in 2020 released a special titled "8:46" on its YouTube page, which features Chappelle talking about race in the wake of George Floyd's death. The title refers to the length of time Floyd was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.

Phones, smart watches and phone accessories will not be allowed in the arena for the Feb. 16 performance, according to organizers.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday at noon.