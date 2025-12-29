What is microneedling? And why is it so popular?

It's a beauty technique that's exploding. Depending on your age, you might not have heard of it. It's called micro-needling.

In less than a decade, it's expected to become a $1.3 billion industry.

Business is buzzing at Enrichment Skin Solutions in Brooklyn Park. The owners demonstrated a microneedling session, showing WCCO the 12 tiny needles is a pen that move rapidly across the face.

"Microneedling is basically a procedure where there are little tiny needles placed on the face and miniature punctures in the face and that can help to stimulate collagen growth," said Dr. Elizabeth Farhat, a dermatologist with Allina Health.

The process started in the 90s after a plastic surgeon noticed scars improved after patients underwent tattooing without pigment. Now, the common practice can help with wrinkles, acne or scars,

"I think it's become popular because it's less invasive so less downtime than things like laser or chemical peels," said Farhat.

At Enrichment Skin Spa they use numbing cream, and they typically do the procedure on the face, but newer research from the National Institute of health shows it may help hair regrow too.

"Anything that's stimulating cells and hair follicles is gonna help grow hair so anything where we are gonna generate new growth is gonna be helpful," said Farhat.

And with the benefits, it seems the pokes have piqued interest.

Microneedling generally is not covered by insurance. Sessions can be around $500, and several sessions are need over a nine month period.