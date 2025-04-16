Watch CBS News
Target baby food recalled due to possible elevated levels of lead

/ CBS/AP

A company that makes baby food sold under a Target store brand is recalling more than 25,000 packages of a product because it may contain elevated levels of lead.

Miami-based Fruselva issued the recall in March for Target's Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree, sold in 4-ounce tubs, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The packages include lot number 4167, with a best-by date of Dec. 7, and lot number 4169, with a best-by date of Dec. 9.

Consumers should not feed babies the products.

The recall is listed as Class II, which means the products are unlikely to cause serious harm, but still have the potential to result in temporary or reversible problems.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead for children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to the heavy metal can cause developmental and cognitive problems. Babies, children under 6 years old and pregnant women are at the highest risk when exposed to lead. 

Earlier this month, Johnsonville recalled over 22,600 pounds of cheddar bratwurst in several states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

