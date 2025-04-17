Watch CBS News
Man accused in Tesla vandalism spree caused $20K in damage, Minneapolis police say

Minneapolis police say officers have arrested a suspect who they believe is connected to a string of Tesla vandalism incidents.

In all, the suspect is accused of damaging six Tesla vehicles, resulting in $20,000 in damages.

Surveillance video shows that the man appeared to be writing something into the cars. Between the Tesla cameras and the fact that most of the cars were parked downtown, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says it wasn't difficult to make an arrest.

"Downtown certainly there are a lot of cameras and the city does have cameras in a lot of the neighborhoods around the city. When we do have problems in areas, we often deploy mobile trailers with video. These cases in particular have high quality video right from the vehicle itself," O'Hara said.

He wanted to stress — while the vandalism appeared to be a protest again Tesla's owner, Elon Musk — it's the car owner who has to pay for repairs.

They encourage anyone who has had their Tesla vandalized to make a report.

