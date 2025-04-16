Police identify 2 dead in suspected Waite Park murder-suicide

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

Police in Waite Park, Minnesota, identified the two adults who died in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide on Saturday afternoon.

According to Waite Park police, officers were across the street from a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North on an unrelated call when they heard gunshots. Two children — a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old — ran from the home and informed police that a shooting took place.

Police then entered the home to find two people inside, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy identified the adults as 36-year-old Janet Vercruysse and 29-year-old Demico Elyea-Goss. Vercruysse's death was deemed to be a homicide. Elyea-Goss died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the autopsy results say.

According to Waite Park police, there were multiple firearms located at the scene.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.