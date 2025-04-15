Man threatened to "shoot up" UnitedHealthcare campus, charges say

A man accused of threatening to "shoot up" the UnitedHealthcare Twin Cities campus on Monday now faces several charges.

His threats resulted in a large police presence outside the company's headquarters in Minnetonka, officials said. Charging documents say he had called the 911 dispatch earlier in the day, threatening to fire into the UnitedHealthcare building if criminal charges against him were not dropped.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported the man to Minnetonka police, after he said he would enter and "shoot up" the building, documents say. When police arrived around 11 a.m., he was in the corporate parking lot with a loaded firearm, charges state.

The documents go on to say that an FBI negotiator spoke to him, while other personnel secured the scene and contacted nearby commercial buildings to tell them to go into lockdown.

The man surrendered to law enforcement without incident at 11:45 a.m. Officials found a .38 caliber revolver with five rounds of live ammunition, as well as a bag with 16 additional rounds in the front passenger seat, charges say.

The suspect has a prior conviction for felony threats of violence, and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The man has an open felony case in Hennepin County court and an open misdemeanor case in St. Louis County district court. He faces additional charges of threats of violence and illegal possession of a firearm stemming from Monday's incident. He is in custody.

Note: The above video first aired on April 14, 2025, before the charges were filed.