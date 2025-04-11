4 things to know about extreme heat in Minnesota and Wisconsin

4 things you need to know about extreme heat

4 things you need to know about extreme heat

4 things you need to know about extreme heat

As the days get longer, they are getting warmer. And while Minnesota doesn't get as hot as other parts of the country, heat still causes problems.

Here are the four things you need to know about extreme heat.

1. Just this year, the National Weather Service renamed its alerts regarding heat. Instead of excessive heat alerts, you will now see extreme heat watches and warnings.

Their goal is to improve messaging to better convey the threat as part of their larger Hazard Simplification project. Heat advisories remain the same.

2. Extreme heat is the deadliest weather factor for Wisconsin. Since 1982, heat has killed 144 in the state.

In Minnesota, the number of heat-related hospitalizations spiked at a feels-like temperature of only 86 degrees. Older adults, young kids and anyone with underlying conditions are at greater risk from extreme heat.

And if you have young kids, always check the backseat before leaving your car. Nearly 40 kids die each year because they were left or trapped in a vehicle.

3. Sunburns increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. Anytime you're out in the elements, wear sunscreen.

If you have to work outside in the heat, take frequent breaks and seek shade or air conditioning when you can. Cramps, rapid pulse and dizziness are early signs to watch out for.

4. Stay hydrated when extreme heat hits. Drink more water and consider electrolytes. You also want to limit caffeine and alcohol since both can dehydrate you.

It's recommended that anyone working or exercising in the elements drink at least one cup of water for every 20 minutes.

The WCCO NEXT Weather team also has vital information on the hidden dangers of flooding in Minnesota, as well as severe thunderstorms and severe weather alerts.