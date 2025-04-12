Saturday starts off dry as a warm front ushers in spotty storms

Saturday starts off dry, but may turn wet as a warm front moves through the area during the afternoon.

High pressure will continue to slide to the east, driving a few changes. Most notably, it'll turn winds out of the south which aids in this weekend's warm up.

You can expect wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, which will push the temperature in to the upper 60's despite cloud cover increasing as the day goes on.

Parts of northern Minnesota may see an isolated shower as this warm front moves in.

The chance for rain increases on Sunday as a storm tracks across Minnesota.

Models are trending down with rain amounts, approximately .10" or less for the Cities and .25-.50" in northern parts of the state. However, on the bright side, there is some dry time expected too.

There's some uncertainty if the scattered showers linger into Monday, but we know it'll be windy on Monday as temperatures drop near 50 degrees early next week.

Things settle by mid-week with sunshine returning and highs warming back into the 60's, ahead of more showers late Thursday into Friday.