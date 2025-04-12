Watch CBS News
Weather

Saturday starts off dry as a warm front ushers in spotty storms

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from April 12, 2025
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from April 12, 2025 03:20

Saturday starts off dry, but may turn wet as a warm front moves through the area during the afternoon.

High pressure will continue to slide to the east, driving a few changes. Most notably, it'll turn winds out of the south which aids in this weekend's warm up. 

You can expect wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, which will push the temperature in to the upper 60's despite cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. 

Parts of northern Minnesota may see an isolated shower as this warm front moves in.  

The chance for rain increases on Sunday as a storm tracks across Minnesota. 

Models are trending down with rain amounts, approximately .10" or less for the Cities and .25-.50" in northern parts of the state. However, on the bright side, there is some dry time expected too.

There's some uncertainty if the scattered showers linger into Monday, but we know it'll be windy on Monday as temperatures drop near 50 degrees early next week. 

Things settle by mid-week with sunshine returning and highs warming back into the 60's, ahead of more showers late Thursday into Friday. 

Adam Del Rosso
adam-sm-1.jpg

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.