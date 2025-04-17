Driver in deadly Twin Cities crash had license revoked, court records show

Hotel worker accused of filming woman in bathroom, and more headlines

Hotel worker accused of filming woman in bathroom, and more headlines

Hotel worker accused of filming woman in bathroom, and more headlines

The man behind the wheel during a deadly crash Saturday morning in the Twin Cities was driving with a revoked license, according to court records.

The crash occurred at about 7:21 a.m. in Brooklyn Park at the intersection of Highway 252 and Humboldt Avenue, according to police.

Traffic camera footage shows the speeding Chevy Impala slam into a traffic light pole. Bystanders are then seen pulling both occupants from the vehicle as it erupts into flames.

MnDOT

The passenger, 36-year-old Carlos Chavez Holliday, was pronounced dead at the scene. Holliday, from Minneapolis, was memorialized in a balloon release ceremony this past weekend.

The 33-year-old driver, also from Minneapolis, was taken to North Memorial Health hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Court records show his driver's license had been revoked earlier this year following a DUI conviction. A judge had also ordered him to install an ignition interlock system in his vehicle.

He was previously charged twice with driving after a suspension and once with driving after revocation. He also has previous convictions for speeding, careless driving, disorderly conduct, drugs and gun charges.

No criminal charges have been filed yet in this case.