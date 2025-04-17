Storms develop Thursday in Twin Cities, with more rain chances ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on April 17, 2025

Spotty showers may begin Thursday morning in the Twin Cities, but stronger storms are expected to develop late afternoon and into the evening.

Thursday will be mainly dry, sunny and breezy in the metro with a high of 70 degrees.

Severe threat peaks Thursday evening through early Friday, with large hail as the main concern, especially across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Rain and a few lingering showers continue into early Friday, followed by a mostly cloudy and cooler day.

Saturday brings clearer skies and cooler temps as high pressure briefly settles in.

A potential system Sunday into Monday could bring more rain, but confidence is low with models split on timing and track.