Greater Minnesota News

2 dead, 1 in serious condition in Jordan mobile home fire

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Two women are dead and a man is in serious condition after a mobile home fire in Jordan, Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

According to the Jordan Police Department, officials arrived at the Valley Green Mobile Home Park around 3:30 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames. A man had evacuated, but there were still two women in the home.

Fire crews entered the home and were able to get the two women out. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

The second woman and the man were both taken to the hospital. The woman later died at the hospital, and the man is in serious condition, authorities say.

According to the Jordan Fire Department, three dogs also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

