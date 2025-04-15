These simple tips can help protect your home this spring, potentially saving you in the future

Taking care of these simple few spring home maintenance items could save you bundles

Spring in Minnesota is the season of uncertainty, but our notoriously strong winds have been the bigger headline so far.

"What we've seen over the last few weeks especially with the wind in the area is shingles that have lifted," said Kyle Schoh of O.C. Exteriors & Construction.

Wind and hail account for over 40% of all homeowners insurance claims, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Weather-related claims spike in the spring, which is why home inspections peak this time of year.

There are things you can do right now to lower your risk of expensive repairs later.

Schoh says it's important to walk around your home, look up and check your roof and gutters now for signs of trouble before things turn wetter.

"The number one thing this time of year is when we get our first couple of big rainfalls and the storms coming through is people will have random leaking on their home. Whether that leaking is coming from an older gutter system or their downspouts or potentially even their chimney and coming down through that area," Schoh said.

Along with making sure your gutters are clean, here are some other tips to protect your home.

Connect your downspout extensions and sump pump discharge tube if you have one.

Check and de-winterize outside faucets.

Clean your dryer duct.

Catching problems like these early enough can be the key to saving on major replacement later.