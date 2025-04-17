Watch CBS News
Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025

A Minnesota Lynx star player is one of TIME's most influential people of the year for her contributions to women's basketball. 

On Wednesday, TIME released its annual list of 100 individuals "who are transforming the world." 

Lynx's Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart were honored with a spot in the pioneers section. 

Alex Morgan, a World Cup-winning former American professional soccer player, wrote that she has "so much respect" for Collier and Stewart's founding of Unrivaled, a women's basketball league that debuted at the start of the year. 

"Their ability to continue to shine in the WNBA—in fact, Phee and Stewie faced off in the 2024 finals—while building the next big thing blows me away," Morgan wrote. "The dynamic duo stuck their necks out there to give players a chance to make money in the U.S. in the offseason, and not have to move their families across the world."

Morgan added that Unrivaled's launch will "go down in history as a pivotal moment" for women's sports. 

Vinyl beat top-seeded Lunar Owls and Collier 73-70 in Unrivaled's playoffs in March, a game where Collier was named Most Valuable Player. In February, Collier won Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament

Collier is also the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. The Lynx ended up losing in the WNBA Finals against Stewart and the Liberty.

The TIME list also features President Trump,  Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, actor Scarlett Johansson, Delta Air Lines' Ed Bastian and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. 

