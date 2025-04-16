Missing: Dade Badar, 16, last seen in Moorhead

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

Police need the public's help to locate Dade Badar, a 16-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota boy who has been missing for a month.

Badar was last seen on March 14 near 11th Street North and Seventh Avenue North at the Family Service Center of Clay County, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Dade Badar Moorhead Police

He is described as a Native American boy who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Badar was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt and black jeans.

Call police at 701-451-7660 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

