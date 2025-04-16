Watch CBS News
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in western Wisconsin crash

Anthony Bettin
One person is dead and two more are seriously injured after a crash in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 10:40 a.m. at State Highway 65 and County Highway F in Polk County, the sheriff's office there said.

A driver heading east failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a pickup truck going south, according to the sheriff's office.

The two people in the pickup truck were hospitalized with serious injuries, while the other driver died at the scene. The people involved have not been publicly identified.

The crash is being investigated. 

