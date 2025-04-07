Blue Plate Restaurant Company co-owner dies in Wisconsin motorcycle crash

The Blue Plate Restaurant Company's Twin Cities establishments are closed Monday after the co-owner died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Freehouse — one of the restaurants owned by Blue Plate — announced on social media that David Burley "passed away in a motorcycle accident" Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin.

"David was the heart and soul of Blue Plate — a visionary leader and a joyful, generous spirit who made everyone feel welcome. Since opening our first restaurant in 1993, David's energy, creativity, and kindness have shaped everything we are today," the statement read.

To honor Burley, all locations of Blue Plate restaurants closed on Monday to "give our teams time to grieve" the "overwhelming" loss, the restaurant said.

Blue Plate restaurants include The Freehouse, The Lowry, 3 Squares Restaurant, Longfellow Grill, Edina Grill, Groveland Tap and Highland Grill. They are all located in the Twin Cities area.

WCCO has reached out to the Wisconsin State Patrol for more information on the crash.