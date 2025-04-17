Watch CBS News

Emergency shelter provider buckling under Trump’s anti-DEI crackdown

Under President Trump’s pause, The Tubman Center — which serves more than 18,000 women, children and men every year — is posed to lose 30% of its $4 million revenue stream.
