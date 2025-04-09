Wisconsin prosecutor accused of threatening judges said "they need to bleed," charges say

St. Croix County District attorney said judges "need to bleed," according to charges

An assistant district attorney in Wisconsin faces multiple felony charges after allegedly telling a coworker three judges "need to bleed" for ruling against him.

Bela Ballo, who is listed on the employee roster for St. Croix County, is charged with three felony counts of battery or threat to judge, as well as misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct (domestic abuse), THC possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

According to a criminal complaint, Ballo's coworker reported on Thursday that he had threatened three judges in the county. Ballo allegedly told his coworker "the adverse decisions that the judges have been making against him" were "making his life hell."

Bela Ballo St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

The coworker told law enforcement the "vitriol in his voice was concerning," the complaint states. Ballol allegedly said "they just need to bleed," later repeating the phrase multiple times with increasing volume.

A week before the alleged threats, Ballo's wife called police to report her husband's aggressive driving and verbal abuse. She alleged he was speeding and "weaving in and out of traffic" when the couple and their two children, ages 3 years and 5 months, were heading home from the Minneapolis airport on March 26. She said days later, her husband shouted at her in front of her son while she repeatedly tried to avoid or end the conflict, even threatening to call the police.

Police eventually did respond to the home, where the woman told them her husband smokes marijuana every day, according to the complaint. Officers found marijuana and paraphernalia in the home.

Ballo has a court appearance scheduled for April 16. WCCO has reached out to the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office. Ballo's attorney issued the following statement:

"Mr. Ballo vigorously denies the allegations levied against him. Because this is an open case, we cannot offer any details outside those contained in the criminal complaint. Nonetheless, the defense intends to challenge each accusation as the case unfolds. Mr. Ballo is presumed innocent of these charges, and he remains confident that the court process will produce a just result."

